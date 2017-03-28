IPC maker IEI Integration reports increased earnings for 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 28 March 2017]

Industrial PC (IPC) supplier IEI Integration saw its net profits grow 17% on year to NT$1.367 billion (US$45.19 million) in 2016. EPS for 2016 stood at NT$4.15 compared to NT$3.55 of a year earlier.

The company also saw its revenues expand 12% on year to NT$7.643 billion, while gross margin improved to 34% from 33% of a year earlier.

The company plans to distribute a cash dividend of NT$3 for 2016 based on its earnings, IEI said.

IEI is expected to see its revenues drop to NT$2.1 billion in the first quarter of 2017, down from a record high of NT$2.54 billion of a quarter earlier due to seasonal factors, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The company's stock price dropped NT$1.10 to finish at NT$51 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 27 session.