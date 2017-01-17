IPC supplier IEI Integration braces for strong sales in 1Q17, says paper

EDN, January 17; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 17 January 2017]

Industrial PC (IPC) OBM and ODM IEI Integration will be able to maintain its sales momentum in the first quarter of 2017 after its quarterly revenues hit a record high in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Increasing sales of casino terminals and rising replacement demand for POS (point of sale) devices will drive revenue growth at IEI in the first quarter, said the paper.

The company posted revenues of NT$2.544 billion (US$80.32 million) in the fourth quarter of 2016, increasing 35.8% on quarter and 64.5% on year.

For December 2016 alone, revenues reached NT$984 million, up 17.5% on month and 84.1% on year. Revenues for all of 2016 totaled NT$7.643 billion, rising 12% from a year earlier.

IPC devices accounted for 62% of the company's total sales in 2016, followed by control boards 23% and industrial peripherals 9%.

The company's stock price slid NT$0.95 to close at NT$45.40 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 16 session.