Taipei, Tuesday, January 17, 2017 17:53 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
23°C
IPC supplier IEI Integration braces for strong sales in 1Q17, says paper
EDN, January 17; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 17 January 2017]

Industrial PC (IPC) OBM and ODM IEI Integration will be able to maintain its sales momentum in the first quarter of 2017 after its quarterly revenues hit a record high in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Increasing sales of casino terminals and rising replacement demand for POS (point of sale) devices will drive revenue growth at IEI in the first quarter, said the paper.

The company posted revenues of NT$2.544 billion (US$80.32 million) in the fourth quarter of 2016, increasing 35.8% on quarter and 64.5% on year.

For December 2016 alone, revenues reached NT$984 million, up 17.5% on month and 84.1% on year. Revenues for all of 2016 totaled NT$7.643 billion, rising 12% from a year earlier.

IPC devices accounted for 62% of the company's total sales in 2016, followed by control boards 23% and industrial peripherals 9%.

The company's stock price slid NT$0.95 to close at NT$45.40 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 16 session.

Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Display panels for wearable devices
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link