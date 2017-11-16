Teco to set up JV for green energy

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 November 2017]

Taiwan-based Teco Electric & Machinery has disclosed it will establish a joint venture (JV) for investments in generating green energy with local financial holding companies.

The JV will have initial paid-in capital of NT$1 billion (US$33.1 million) and the electric machinery and household appliance maker will hold a stake of up to 40%.

The JV will invest in setting up green energy generating facilities totaling 60-70MW, equivalent to annually generating electricity of 80-90 million kWh for 22,000 households. Teco will be responsible for EPC (engineering, procurement, construction), operation and maintenance.

As Teco has already established a JV for constructing rooftop PV systems with solar cell maker Motech Industries, the new JV will mainly invest in ground-mounted PV power stations and onshore wind farms. The JV will initially focus on the Taiwan market and may tap the Southeast Asia market in line with the government's New Southbound Policy that encourages investments in ASEAN and South Asia.

Teco is constructing rooftop PV systems at its two factories in northern Taiwan, with total installation capacity of over 6MWp. For wind power, Teco said it is able to undertake feasibility evaluation, project planning, assembly of wind turbines, operation and maintenance.

Teco posted consolidated revenues of NT$12.678 billion, gross margin of 22.98%, net operating profit of NT$751.5 million, net profit of NT$850 million and net EPS of NT$0.43 for third-quarter 2017. For January-September, it reported consolidated revenues of NT$37.667 billion, gross margin of 24.40%, net operating profit of NT$2.659 billion, net profit of NT$2.476 billion and net EPS of NT$1.25.

The company's October consolidated revenues reached NT$4.015 billion, decreasing 8.44% sequentially and 5.40% on year, and those of NT$42.008 billion for January-October increased 2.78% on year.