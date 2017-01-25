Silicon Motion posts record revenues and profits for 2016

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 25 January 2017]

Revenues at Silicon Motion Technology climbed to a record US$556 million in 2016, up 54% on year, while net profits (non-GAAP) also reached a record US$130 million. The company's diluted earnings per ADS reached US$3.64 for the year.

Silicon Motion posted revenues of US$144.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, down 9% sequentially but up 47% on year. Net income (non-GAAP) for the quarter came to US$33.87 million or US$0.95 per diluted ADS.

"Due to continuing strength of our SSD controller business, representing our ninth consecutive quarter of SSD controller growth, we achieved fourth quarter sales that were on the high-end of our expectations," said Wallace Kou, president and CEO of Silicon Motion. "Strength from our SSD controllers was however offset by seasonally weak eMMC controller sales and SSD Solutions project transitions."

Silicon Motion disclosed sales of its embedded storage products comprising primarily eMMC and client SSD controllers, and enterprise and industrial SSD solutions, declined about 10% sequentially to account for about 80% of company revenues in the fourth quarter. Sales of client SSD controllers increased more than 5% on quarter, while sales of eMMC controllers decreased over 5%. Meanwhile, SSD solutions sales fell more than 40% sequentially in the fourth quarter.

As for product development, Silicon Motion indicated its flash partners have begun sampling their UFS embedded storage devices with Silicon Motion's controllers with leading smartphone OEMs. In addition, Silicon Motion's China-based subsidiary Shannon Systems has introduced an ultra-high performance 12.8TB PCIe SSD with 3D NAND for datacenters.

"For full year 2017, we expect sales of our client SSD controllers to continue growing strongly, but NAND flash availability will affect our SSD Solutions," said Kou. "NAND flash tightness will start affecting our SSD Solutions beginning in the first quarter. Additionally in the first quarter, our client SSD controllers will decline seasonally, with growth restarting in the following quarter."

Silicon Motion expects to post a revenue decrease of 11-16% sequentially in the first quarter of 2017, with gross margin to be between 48% and 50%. For all of 2017, the company expects to post up to 10% revenue growth with gross margin to be in the 49% and 51% range.