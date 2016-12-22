Taiwan November unemployment rate down on month, year, says DGBAS

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 22 December 2016]

Taiwan had 455,000 jobless citizens in November 2016, equivalent to an unemployment rate of 3.87% which dropped 0.08 percentage point on month and 0.04 percentage point on year, according to statistics released by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on December 22.

Taiwan's population aged 15 and over stood at 19.996 million in November, consisting of 11.762 million for labor force with a labor participation rate of 58.82%, DGBAS indicated.

In November, Taiwan's unemployment rate was lower than 9.7% for France, 6.8% for Canada, 4.7% for the UK, 4.6% for the US, and 4.1% for Germany, but higher than 3.7% for South Korea, 3.3% for Hong Kong, 3.0% for Japan and 2.1% for Singapore, DGBAS said.

DGBAS: Taiwan unemployment rate by age, November 2016 Age group Labor participation rate Unemployment rate 15-24 32.22% 12.31% 25-44 87.95% 4.02% 45-64 62.58% 2.05%

Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, December 2016