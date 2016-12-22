Taiwan November unemployment rate down on month, year, says DGBAS

Taiwan had 455,000 jobless citizens in November 2016, equivalent to an unemployment rate of 3.87% which dropped 0.08 percentage point on month and 0.04 percentage point on year, according to statistics released by the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on December 22.
Taiwan's population aged 15 and over stood at 19.996 million in November, consisting of 11.762 million for labor force with a labor participation rate of 58.82%, DGBAS indicated.
In November, Taiwan's unemployment rate was lower than 9.7% for France, 6.8% for Canada, 4.7% for the UK, 4.6% for the US, and 4.1% for Germany, but higher than 3.7% for South Korea, 3.3% for Hong Kong, 3.0% for Japan and 2.1% for Singapore, DGBAS said.
|
DGBAS: Taiwan unemployment rate by age, November 2016
|
Age group
|
Labor participation rate
|
Unemployment rate
|
15-24
|
32.22%
|
12.31%
|
25-44
|
87.95%
|
4.02%
|
45-64
|
62.58%
|
2.05%
Source: DGBAS, compiled by Digitimes, December 2016