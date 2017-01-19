Taipei, Monday, January 23, 2017 06:32 (GMT+8)
TPV eyes 88 million display device shipments in 2017, says paper
EDN, January 18; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 January 2017]

LCD TV and monitor maker TPV Technology is planning to ship a total of 88 million devices in 2017, up nearly 14 million units from the volume in 2016 and the growth is expected to benefit its upstream component suppliers, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Of the 88 million unit shipments, 22 million will be LCD TVs, 46 million LCD monitors and 20 million smartphones, tablets and touch-enabled products combined.

Currently, TPV's operation, R&D and purchase departments are located in Taiwan and its office in Taiwan has a total of 1,800 employees, while the company also has several production sites in China and other countries.

TPV's general manager of mobile display business Cheng Wei-Chih (transliterated from Chinese) noted that the company's smartphone/tablet/touch-enabled product shipments were 10 million units in 2016 combined and the company will focus on developing new products for 2017 under its Philips and AOC brands, the paper added.

