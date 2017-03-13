Foxconn Technology reports decreased revenues for February

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 13 March 2017]

Metal casing and structure maker Foxconn Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.366 billion (US$140.64 million) for February, representing a 46.63% drop on month and 4.16% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$12.547 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 12.91% compared with the same period of a year earlier.

For the year of 2016, Foxconn Technology posted revenues of NT$100.027 billion, increasing 19.55% from a year ago.

The company's stock price rose 0.65% and finished at NT$92.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 10.