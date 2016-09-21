Taipei, Wednesday, September 21, 2016 14:57 (GMT+8)
Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$6.6 billion in January-August
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 21 September 2016]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 2,273 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) totaling US$6.627 billion in January-August 2016, respectively decreasing 6.61% and increasing 143.08% on year.

The hike in value was because Netherlands-based Micron Technology B.V. in May added investment in its Taiwan subsidiary Micron Memory Taiwan specifically for indirect investment of US$3.334 billion for a 100% stake in Taiwan-based memory maker Inotera Memories, MOEA indicated.

In the same period, MOEA approved 344 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$9.033 billion, respectively growing 13.91% and 4.15% on year.

In January-August, MOEA approved 103 investment projects proposed by China-based investors totaling US$170.02 million, and there were 162 approved projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$6.057 billion, slipping 27.35% and 4.27% respectively on year.

MOEA: Taiwan top-5 sources of foreign direct investment and target countries of outward investment, Jan-Aug 2016 (US$m)

Foreign direct investment

Outward investment

Country/area

Total value for approved projects

Proportion of grand total value

Country/area

Total value for approved projects

Proportion of grand total value

Netherlands

3,538.603

53.40%

Japan

3,998.966

44.27%

British Islands in Caribbean

1,200.644

18.12%

British Islands in Caribbean

2,589.582

28.67%

HK

533.271

8.05%

Singapore

640.970

7.10%

UK

337.758

5.10%

Vietnam

296.328

3.28%

Samoa

216.370

3.27%

Hong Kong

277.529

3.07%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016

