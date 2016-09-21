Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$6.6 billion in January-August

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 2,273 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) totaling US$6.627 billion in January-August 2016, respectively decreasing 6.61% and increasing 143.08% on year.
The hike in value was because Netherlands-based Micron Technology B.V. in May added investment in its Taiwan subsidiary Micron Memory Taiwan specifically for indirect investment of US$3.334 billion for a 100% stake in Taiwan-based memory maker Inotera Memories, MOEA indicated.
In the same period, MOEA approved 344 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$9.033 billion, respectively growing 13.91% and 4.15% on year.
In January-August, MOEA approved 103 investment projects proposed by China-based investors totaling US$170.02 million, and there were 162 approved projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$6.057 billion, slipping 27.35% and 4.27% respectively on year.
MOEA: Taiwan top-5 sources of foreign direct investment and target countries of outward investment, Jan-Aug 2016 (US$m)
|
Foreign direct investment
|
Outward investment
|
Country/area
|
Total value for approved projects
|
Proportion of grand total value
|
Country/area
|
Total value for approved projects
|
Proportion of grand total value
|
Netherlands
|
3,538.603
|
53.40%
|
Japan
|
3,998.966
|
44.27%
|
British Islands in Caribbean
|
1,200.644
|
18.12%
|
British Islands in Caribbean
|
2,589.582
|
28.67%
|
HK
|
533.271
|
8.05%
|
Singapore
|
640.970
|
7.10%
|
UK
|
337.758
|
5.10%
|
Vietnam
|
296.328
|
3.28%
|
Samoa
|
216.370
|
3.27%
|
Hong Kong
|
277.529
|
3.07%
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016