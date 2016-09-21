Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$6.6 billion in January-August

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 21 September 2016]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) approved 2,273 foreign direct investment projects (except from China) totaling US$6.627 billion in January-August 2016, respectively decreasing 6.61% and increasing 143.08% on year.

The hike in value was because Netherlands-based Micron Technology B.V. in May added investment in its Taiwan subsidiary Micron Memory Taiwan specifically for indirect investment of US$3.334 billion for a 100% stake in Taiwan-based memory maker Inotera Memories, MOEA indicated.

In the same period, MOEA approved 344 outward direct investment projects (except in China) proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$9.033 billion, respectively growing 13.91% and 4.15% on year.

In January-August, MOEA approved 103 investment projects proposed by China-based investors totaling US$170.02 million, and there were 162 approved projects of direct investment in China proposed by Taiwan-based investors totaling US$6.057 billion, slipping 27.35% and 4.27% respectively on year.

MOEA: Taiwan top-5 sources of foreign direct investment and target countries of outward investment, Jan-Aug 2016 (US$m) Foreign direct investment Outward investment Country/area Total value for approved projects Proportion of grand total value Country/area Total value for approved projects Proportion of grand total value Netherlands 3,538.603 53.40% Japan 3,998.966 44.27% British Islands in Caribbean 1,200.644 18.12% British Islands in Caribbean 2,589.582 28.67% HK 533.271 8.05% Singapore 640.970 7.10% UK 337.758 5.10% Vietnam 296.328 3.28% Samoa 216.370 3.27% Hong Kong 277.529 3.07%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, September 2016