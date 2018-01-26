Taipei Game Show 2018 opens

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taipei Game Show 2018 is taking place during January 25-29, featuring 279 developers, publishers, advertising platforms, providers of third-party electronic payment services and digital marketing media from 27 countries and areas, according to the organizer Taipei Computer Association.

The theme of Taipei Game Show 2018 is "game unlimited," which highlights cross-platform, cross-generation and cross-nation, the organizer noted.

The show consists of three parts: Asia Pacific Game Summit for connecting game industry around the world; B2B Zone for exhibition of game products and related services, and business-matching between potential sellers and buyers; and B2C Zone for visitors to experience various games.

A total of 175 independent game developers from 24 countries are exhibiting their products at the Indie Game Festival at B2B Zone, with these games based on PCs, consoles, mobile devices, VR (virtual reality)/AR (augmented reality) devices or two or more platforms.

Indie House at B2C Zone is for players to experience games developed by independent developers. There are 40 independent developers based in Taiwan and 48 from 18 other countries offering indie games at Indie House, with 51 games based on smartphones and eight on VR/AR devices.

The show is expected to attract 2,500 international business buyers and 300,000 visitors, the organizer indicated.