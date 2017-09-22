TCA modifies exhibition shows to attract new participants

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 September 2017]

Taipei Computer Association (TCA) has been making adjustments to the names of its exhibition shows for 2018 and adding more new applications in order to attract more participants from industries other than the PC sector.

TCA pointed out that SmarTEX 2018 will include two new application categories: artificial intelligence (AI) and big data; and smart medical care. The existing categories of car-use electronics and smart wearables will be renamed as Internet of Things (IoT) for cars and smart wearable and sport technology, respectively.

This will allow telecom operators, system integrators and channel retailers to have a more specific guidance for their purchasing, TCA noted.

Since Intel and Nvidia are both aggressively investing resources to develop AI-related technologies, more Taiwan-based makers are expected to see increasing demand for their AI-related hardware and TCA has already prepared a ground for the players to showcase their new innovations.

Photo: Digitimes file photo