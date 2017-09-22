Taipei, Friday, September 22, 2017 20:52 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
30°C
TCA modifies exhibition shows to attract new participants
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 September 2017]

Taipei Computer Association (TCA) has been making adjustments to the names of its exhibition shows for 2018 and adding more new applications in order to attract more participants from industries other than the PC sector.

TCA pointed out that SmarTEX 2018 will include two new application categories: artificial intelligence (AI) and big data; and smart medical care. The existing categories of car-use electronics and smart wearables will be renamed as Internet of Things (IoT) for cars and smart wearable and sport technology, respectively.

This will allow telecom operators, system integrators and channel retailers to have a more specific guidance for their purchasing, TCA noted.

Since Intel and Nvidia are both aggressively investing resources to develop AI-related technologies, more Taiwan-based makers are expected to see increasing demand for their AI-related hardware and TCA has already prepared a ground for the players to showcase their new innovations.

TCA places AI, IoT as new spotlights of SmarTEX 2018

TCA places AI, IoT as new spotlights of SmarTEX 2018
Photo: Digitimes file photo

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link