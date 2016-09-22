Entry-level smartphone panel prices hit record, says WitsView

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 September 2016]

Prices for 4-inch WVGA and 4.5-inch FWVGA panels used in entry-level smartphones have risen by over 50% to record levels, according to WitsView.

The prices have increased as some panels makers have or will shut down low-generation fabs, reducing panel supply for entry-level smartphones. Demand for entry-level panels have also increased as smartphone vendors have shifted to mid-range and entry-level models because of lower-than-expected demand for high-end ones.

HannStar Display, Century Technology (Shenzhen) and InfoVision Optoelectronics (Kunshan) have dominated global supply of smartphone-use WVGA and FWVGA panels.

BOE Technology and Nanjiang CEC Panda LCD Technology are planning to produce smartphone-use HD panels at 8.5G LCD lines, which is likely to cause price drops for 5-inch smartphone HD panels.