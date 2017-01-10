Taipei, Tuesday, January 10, 2017 13:01 (GMT+8)
MediaTek posts record 2016 revenues
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

MediaTek saw its 2016 revenues climb 29.2% on year to a record high of NT$275.51 billion (US$8.6 billion). Robust performance of its China-based handset clients and a bigger share of the smartphone-chip market led to MediaTek's impressive revenue resut for the year.

Looking into 2017, MediaTek is looking to improve its gross margin by enhancing its high-end mobile processors - a move to shift its business focus from market share to profitability, according to market observers.

MediaTek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$21.35 billion for December, down 9.2% sequentially and reaching a nine-month low. Revenues totaled NT$68.68 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, down 12.4% on quarter but coming within the company's guidance of NT$66.6-72.9 billion.

MediaTek posted revenues of NT$78.4 billion in the third quarter of 2016, up 8.1% sequentially and 37.6% on year, while gross margin stayed unchanged from the previous quarter but fell 7.5pp from a year earlier to 35.2%. The company generated net profits of NT$7.83 billion in the third quarter, up 18.8% on quarter but down 1.6% on year, with EPS coming to NT$4.98.

