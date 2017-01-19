MediaTek to post 15-20% revenue decrease in 1Q17

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 January 2017]

Seasonality will drag down MediaTek's revenues in the first quarter of 2017, which are forecast to drop 15-20% sequentially, according to market observers.

China-based smartphone vendors' transition from old to new products has resulted in excessive inventory levels in the industry, said the observers.

MediaTek is facing several challenges that could affect negatively its performance during the first half of 2017, the observers indicated. The chip firm has reportedly seen orders placed by its China-based clients being transferred to other smartphone SoC providers, while a lack of its solutions to support LTE Cat. 7 technology is impacting its overall mobile chip shipments.

Meanwhile, MediaTek is facing fierce price competition from Qualcomm and other competitors, while the outlook for China's smartphone market has turned less optimistic, the observers noted.

MediaTek saw its 2016 revenues climb 29.2% on year to a record high of NT$275.51 billion (US$8.6 billion). The company is looking to improve its gross margin by enhancing its high-end mobile processors - a move to shift its business focus from market share to profitability, the observers believe.

MediaTek will seek to maintain its performance during the first half of 2017, and will move to pursue growth starting the third quarter, the observers said. With more competitive solutions becoming available, MediaTek should be able to boost substantially its gross margin, shipments and market share in the second half of 2017, the observers indicated.

MediaTek's overall gross margin for 2017 is expected to improve from the 2016 level, while its smartphone chip shipments and market share will also rise, the observers said.

MediaTek is scheduled to hold its quarterly investors conference on January 26 to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2016 and all of the year, and provide a guidance for first-quarter 2017 and business outlook for the year.