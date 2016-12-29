Taipei, Thursday, December 29, 2016 17:24 (GMT+8)
VIS likely to post record 4Q16 revenues
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 29 December 2016]

Strong demand for LCD driver ICs and power management chips will buoy revenues at specialty IC foundry Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) in the fourth quarter of 2016, which are expected to register a sequential increase despite seasonal factors, according to a recent Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

VIS has reported record consolidated revenues of NT$6.56 billion (US$202.8 million) for the third quarter of 2016. The foundry's revenues for the first three quarters of 2016 totaled NT$19.23 billion, higher than those generated during the same period of previous years.

VIS is expected to see its fourth-quarter revenues come in the high end of its guidance, the report indicated. The foundry has also enjoyed a ramp-up of orders for fingerprint sensors with customers already reserving 8-inch fab capacity for 2017, the report quoted industry sources as saying.

VIS posted revenues of NT$2.17 billion for November 2016, up 21.4% on year. VIS' cumulative 2016 revenues through November increased 9.9% from a year ago to NT$23.65 billion.

VIS expects its fourth-quarter revenues to decrease up to 3% or increase up to 1% to between NT$6.35 billion and NT$6.65 billion. Gross margin and operating margin for the quarter will be 32.5-34.5% and 21-23%, respectively, compared with 34.4% and 23.4% in the prior quarter.

