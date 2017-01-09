Motech, Gintech post mixed on-month growth in December revenue

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

Crystalline silicon solar cell maker Motech Industries saw December 2016 consolidated revenues of NT$1.931 billion (US$60.3 million) decrease 0.23% on month and 34.36% on year, while fellow maker Gintech Energy had those of 1.294 billion growing 45.33% on month but slipping 21.07% on year, according to the companies.

Motech posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.395 billion for the fourth quarter, rising 5.80% on quarter but falling 35.24% on year, and NT$28.963 billion for 2016, increasing 17.00% on year.

Gintech recorded consolidated revenues of NT$3.005 billion for the fourth quarter, growing 38.68% on quarter but dropping 32.02% on year, and NT$14.680 billion for 2016, dipping 6.78% on year.

Fellow maker TSEC has reported consolidated revenues of NT$622 million for December, inching up 1.88% on month but slipping 8.49% on year, NT$1.811 billion for the fourth quarter, rising 5.02% sequentially but declining 6.01% on year, and NT$7.748 billion for 2016, growing 8.61% on year.

3 solar cell makers: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Gintech Motech TSEC Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Dec-16 1,294 (21.1%) 1,931 (34.4%) 622 (8.5%) Nov-16 890 (35.8%) 1,935 (31%) 611 (4.6%) Oct-16 822 (41.1%) 1,530 (40.8%) 583 (3.9%) Sep-16 716 (48.4%) 1,373 (45.9%) 552 (6.9%) Aug-16 604 (57.9%) 1,774 (21.9%) 577 (17.9%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017