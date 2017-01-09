Motech, Gintech post mixed on-month growth in December revenue

Crystalline silicon solar cell maker Motech Industries saw December 2016 consolidated revenues of NT$1.931 billion (US$60.3 million) decrease 0.23% on month and 34.36% on year, while fellow maker Gintech Energy had those of 1.294 billion growing 45.33% on month but slipping 21.07% on year, according to the companies.
Motech posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.395 billion for the fourth quarter, rising 5.80% on quarter but falling 35.24% on year, and NT$28.963 billion for 2016, increasing 17.00% on year.
Gintech recorded consolidated revenues of NT$3.005 billion for the fourth quarter, growing 38.68% on quarter but dropping 32.02% on year, and NT$14.680 billion for 2016, dipping 6.78% on year.
Fellow maker TSEC has reported consolidated revenues of NT$622 million for December, inching up 1.88% on month but slipping 8.49% on year, NT$1.811 billion for the fourth quarter, rising 5.02% sequentially but declining 6.01% on year, and NT$7.748 billion for 2016, growing 8.61% on year.
3 solar cell makers: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Gintech
Motech
TSEC
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
|
Dec-16
|
1,294
|
(21.1%)
|
1,931
|
(34.4%)
|
622
|
(8.5%)
|
Nov-16
|
890
|
(35.8%)
|
1,935
|
(31%)
|
611
|
(4.6%)
|
Oct-16
|
822
|
(41.1%)
|
1,530
|
(40.8%)
|
583
|
(3.9%)
|
Sep-16
|
716
|
(48.4%)
|
1,373
|
(45.9%)
|
552
|
(6.9%)
|
Aug-16
|
604
|
(57.9%)
|
1,774
|
(21.9%)
|
577
|
(17.9%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017