Motech, Gintech post mixed on-month growth in December revenue
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

Crystalline silicon solar cell maker Motech Industries saw December 2016 consolidated revenues of NT$1.931 billion (US$60.3 million) decrease 0.23% on month and 34.36% on year, while fellow maker Gintech Energy had those of 1.294 billion growing 45.33% on month but slipping 21.07% on year, according to the companies.

Motech posted consolidated revenues of NT$5.395 billion for the fourth quarter, rising 5.80% on quarter but falling 35.24% on year, and NT$28.963 billion for 2016, increasing 17.00% on year.

Gintech recorded consolidated revenues of NT$3.005 billion for the fourth quarter, growing 38.68% on quarter but dropping 32.02% on year, and NT$14.680 billion for 2016, dipping 6.78% on year.

Fellow maker TSEC has reported consolidated revenues of NT$622 million for December, inching up 1.88% on month but slipping 8.49% on year, NT$1.811 billion for the fourth quarter, rising 5.02% sequentially but declining 6.01% on year, and NT$7.748 billion for 2016, growing 8.61% on year.

3 solar cell makers: Consolidated revenues, Aug 2016 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)

Month

Gintech

Motech

TSEC

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Dec-16

1,294

(21.1%)

1,931

(34.4%)

622

(8.5%)

Nov-16

890

(35.8%)

1,935

(31%)

611

(4.6%)

Oct-16

822

(41.1%)

1,530

(40.8%)

583

(3.9%)

Sep-16

716

(48.4%)

1,373

(45.9%)

552

(6.9%)

Aug-16

604

(57.9%)

1,774

(21.9%)

577

(17.9%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017

