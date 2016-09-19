Taipei, Monday, September 19, 2016 16:56 (GMT+8)
Motech to cut 200 workers, says paper
EDN, September 19; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 19 September 2016]

Solar cell maker Motech Industries has reported to the administration of Southern Taiwan Science Park that it will reduce workforce by 200 workers due to decreased orders, according to Chinese-language newspaper Economic Daily News (EDN).

The employees to be let go are all migrant workers who mostly work in night shifts, and as their employment contracts will soon expire, Motech will not renew them, EDN cited the company as indicating. In addition to decreased demand, Motech has been under pressure of continual drops in solar cell price and has to reduce labor cost.

