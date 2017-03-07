Motech poses losses for 2016

MOPS, March 7; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

Solar cell maker Motech Industries has released its 2016 financial report, posting consolidated revenues of NT$28.963 billion (US$914 million), gross margin of 4.19%, net operating loss of NT$374 million, net loss of NT$906 million and net loss per share of NT$1.86.

Motech's board of directors has decided not to distribute any dividend for 2016, and it will establish a wholly-own subsidiary for undertaking EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) and operating PV power stations and rooftop systems.