Taipei, Wednesday, December 28, 2016 14:07 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
17°C
Gintech to supply 30MWp PV modules to CSC
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 December 2016]

Gintech Energy has won a bid to supply high-efficiency PV modules to China Steel (CSC) for the largest steel maker in Taiwan to set up rooftop PV systems totaling 30MWp, according to industry sources.

Gintech will ship PV modules made of PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) mono-Si solar cells in April-September 2017, the sources said.

CSC and its subsidiaries in August 2016 established a joint venture with initial paid-in capital of NT$4.3 billion (US$134 million) for setting up roof-top PV systems with total installation capacity of 80MWp at CSC and its subsidiaries, the sources indicated.

With estimated total investment of NT$959.2 million, the 80MWp rooftop systems - estimated to generate electricity of 102 million kWh a year - will be completed in three years, of which 30MWp will be set up in the first phase, the sources noted.

CSC holds a 55% stake in the joint venture and is responsible for selecting the PV module and converter suppliers as well as the EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) contractors that construct and operate the systems, the sources indicated.

CSC requires high-efficiency PV modules to be entitled for 6% markup in feed-in tariff rate, an incentive offered by the government to encourage adoption of high-efficiency modules, the sources said.

Gintech has total annual solar cell production capacity of 2,200MWp, including 750MWp in Thailand and 300MWp for PERC models in Taiwan.

Categories: Green energy Solar

Tags: Gintech Gintech Energy PV

Companies: Gintech Energy

Realtime news

  • HTC expected to unveil HTC Vive 2 at CES 2017, says report

    IT + CE | 6min ago

  • Shipments of Surface Studio better than expected in 4Q16, say Taiwan makers

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:18

  • If Apple shifts production to US, most China supply chain makers will not follow, says report

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:15

  • Silicon wafer suppliers hike contract prices by 10% for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:14

  • TIT, Asahi Glass cooperate to offer new AMOLED material

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:13

  • Sumitomo Chemical to supply new OLED materials to JOLED, says Nikkan

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:11

  • China makers sell 19,600 robots in 1H16, says CRIA

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:09

  • Etron looks to new products for future growth

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:08

  • Digitimes Research: AT&T launches DirectTV Now

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:08

  • Huawei Technologies relocates data center in China

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:05

  • Genius Electronic Optical nets NT$0.8 per share for November

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:03

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link