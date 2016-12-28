Gintech to supply 30MWp PV modules to CSC

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 December 2016]

Gintech Energy has won a bid to supply high-efficiency PV modules to China Steel (CSC) for the largest steel maker in Taiwan to set up rooftop PV systems totaling 30MWp, according to industry sources.

Gintech will ship PV modules made of PERC (passivated emitter and rear cell) mono-Si solar cells in April-September 2017, the sources said.

CSC and its subsidiaries in August 2016 established a joint venture with initial paid-in capital of NT$4.3 billion (US$134 million) for setting up roof-top PV systems with total installation capacity of 80MWp at CSC and its subsidiaries, the sources indicated.

With estimated total investment of NT$959.2 million, the 80MWp rooftop systems - estimated to generate electricity of 102 million kWh a year - will be completed in three years, of which 30MWp will be set up in the first phase, the sources noted.

CSC holds a 55% stake in the joint venture and is responsible for selecting the PV module and converter suppliers as well as the EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) contractors that construct and operate the systems, the sources indicated.

CSC requires high-efficiency PV modules to be entitled for 6% markup in feed-in tariff rate, an incentive offered by the government to encourage adoption of high-efficiency modules, the sources said.

Gintech has total annual solar cell production capacity of 2,200MWp, including 750MWp in Thailand and 300MWp for PERC models in Taiwan.