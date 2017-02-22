Taipei, Thursday, February 23, 2017 12:54 (GMT+8)
Intel pushing new 5G chip
Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 February 2017]

Intel is planning to announce its latest innovations for the 5G market at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 and its next-generation high-end XMM 7560 LTE modem will be sent out for sampling and enter mass production later in the first half.

The chip is manufactured on a 14nm process and supports the CDMA standard.

Intel has cooperated with Ericsson to push the 5G Innovators Initiative (5GI2) to encourage new discoveries for 5G network and distributed edge technologies.

Intel also has partnerships with Nokia and AT&T. Intel has established two 5G solution laboratories with Nokia to test new wireless technologies, while the company has developed a new commercial LTE device via its LTE IoT Quick Deployment plan with AT&T.

