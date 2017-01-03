Adlink offers smart solutions for Taipei buses

Monica Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 3 January 2017]

Industrial computing device maker Adlink Technology has won a contract to provide smart ticketing and tour-guide solution for use in eight double-decker sight-seeing buses in Taipei.

The smart solution consists of: Adlink-developed MXE-5501, an embedded fanless industrial computer equipped with Intel Core processor for automatically counting passengers and transferring the data to the bus operation control center for adjusting bus headway and letting passengers know bus arrival times; and Adlink-developed IMT-BT, an industrial tablet equipped with Intel Celeron processor for passengers to use smartphones to scan QR code as tickets and bus drivers to see ticketing information displayed on the tablet.

The eight double-decker sight-seeing buses will come into operation in mid-January 2017. Minimum monthly ridership of 15,000-20,000 passengers is necessary to reach break-even operation and the bus operator hopes that foreign tourists can account for 70% of ridership. The bus operator plans to add seven buses in the second half of 2017.

A double-decker sight-seeing bus in Taipei City

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, January 2017