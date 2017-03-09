Adlink sees 2016 net profits slip 29% on year

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Industrial PC maker Adlink has announced consolidated revenues of NT$9.57 billion (US$309.56 million) for 2016, up 5.5% on year with gross margins reaching 43.5%, up from 41.3% in 2015, net profits NT$431 million, down 29.2% on year and EPS NT$2.

Adlink noted that the company's gross margins in 2016 performed better than those of 2015 because of its acquisition of UK-based PrismTech. Since PrismTech's product lines have higher gross margins, the acquisition helped improve the company's overall percentage. However, the acquisition also impacted the company's profits since PrismTech was still booking losses in 2016, while exchange rate fluctuations also damaged the company's profit results.

Adlink achieved consolidated revenues of NT$2.86 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, up 24.06% sequentially and 32.42% on year, which was an historical record. Adlink's net profits in the quarter were NT$232 million, up 373% sequentially and 139% on year as many clients, which delayed their orders previously, started pulling in orders in the fourth quarter of 2016.

In 2016, Adlink had 33% of its revenues contributed by the Americas, 24% Europe, 28% Asia including Taiwan and 15% China. In terms of businesses, medical care and entertainment-related businesses contributed 19% of Adlink's 2016 revenues, embedded platform and module businesses 45%, network communication and infrastructure businesses 17% and design/manufacturing service businesses 14%.