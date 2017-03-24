Taipei, Saturday, March 25, 2017 10:18 (GMT+8)
Adlink partners with MVTec on machine vision products
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 March 2017]

Taiwan-based industrial PC (IPC) maker Adlink Technology has announced a strategic alliance with Germany-based software designer MVTec Software to jointly develop new industrial-level smart camera products.

Via the partnership, Adlink is hoping to help lower the usage threshold for clients using machine vision-related applications and quickly expand into the market. Adlink has been forming partnerships with other IT players to invest in machine vision technology and MVTec is expected to contribute in the integration of the company's hardware and software.

Adlink noted that the company's new products using a quad-core processor will feature user-friendly machine vision software, allowing clients to develop applications without needing to do programming.

Adlink pushing machine vision products
