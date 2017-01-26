Microsoft to partner with notebook vendors to push Lunar New Year promotions

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 26 January 2017]

Microsoft has cooperated with its notebook partners including Acer, Asustek Computer and Micro-Star International (MSI) to promote their notebooks over the Lunar New Year holidays.

Microsoft and the notebook vendors have also established a pop-up store in Taipei, Taiwan allowing consumers to try out new products.

Asustek vice president of system sales, Jose Liao, said he is optimistic about notebook demand in 2017 and believes the market has a good chance to see a replacement trend. Asustek also believes gaming and ultra-thin notebooks will both see good demand in 2017 and product ASPs will also rise.

MSI's sales head in Taiwan, Calvin Chuang, noted that the company's gaming notebook sales in Taiwan have been growing, and the company will release new high-performance notebooks and PCs in Taiwan for the Lunar New Year holiday promotions.