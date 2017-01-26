Taipei, Saturday, January 28, 2017 06:34 (GMT+8)
sunny
Taipei
25°C
Microsoft to partner with notebook vendors to push Lunar New Year promotions
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 26 January 2017]

Microsoft has cooperated with its notebook partners including Acer, Asustek Computer and Micro-Star International (MSI) to promote their notebooks over the Lunar New Year holidays.

Microsoft and the notebook vendors have also established a pop-up store in Taipei, Taiwan allowing consumers to try out new products.

Asustek vice president of system sales, Jose Liao, said he is optimistic about notebook demand in 2017 and believes the market has a good chance to see a replacement trend. Asustek also believes gaming and ultra-thin notebooks will both see good demand in 2017 and product ASPs will also rise.

MSI's sales head in Taiwan, Calvin Chuang, noted that the company's gaming notebook sales in Taiwan have been growing, and the company will release new high-performance notebooks and PCs in Taiwan for the Lunar New Year holiday promotions.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
EYF Enterprises
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link