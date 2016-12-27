Himax announces 5.5MP BSI image sensor for computer vision and NIR imaging applications

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 December 2016]

Himax Imaging, a subsidiary of Himax Technologies, has announced the HM5530 UltraSenseIR product, a low-power and low-noise 5.5-megapixel backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS image sensor with more than 40% quantum efficiency in the near infrared (NIR) spectrum enabling the next generation of embedded computer vision applications such as 3D cameras, autonomous navigation, event and pattern recognition and human-machine interaction.

"Computer and machine vision devices operate unnoticed to human perception by using near infrared light sources and sensors because NIR is not visible to the human eye. Silicon based image sensor, which is the dominant technology for visual imaging applications due to advantages in cost, power and scalability, is not sensitive to the near infrared spectrum and needs to be compensated by using relatively large pixel sizes to confine the resolution of the sensor that can fit in an embedded device," said Amit Mittra, CTO of Himax Imaging.

"With our breakthrough UltraSenseIR technology, Himax combines the advantages of our highly integrated, low power and low noise BSI sensor technologies with NIR and visible sensitivity in a very small 2.0-micron pixel size to enable high resolution computer vision and NIR imaging applications," Mittra continued.

The HM5530 consumes less than 140mW at 5.5MP operating at 30 frames per second over industry compliant MIPI CSI2 interface. The sensor timing supports frame synchronization to an external LED or laser diode light source, and can be programmed using a standard two wire serial interface. With engineering samples ready, Himax Imaging is collaborating with platform providers to provide integrated solutions for computer vision.