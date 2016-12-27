Taipei, Wednesday, December 28, 2016 14:06 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
17°C
Himax announces 5.5MP BSI image sensor for computer vision and NIR imaging applications
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 December 2016]

Himax Imaging, a subsidiary of Himax Technologies, has announced the HM5530 UltraSenseIR product, a low-power and low-noise 5.5-megapixel backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS image sensor with more than 40% quantum efficiency in the near infrared (NIR) spectrum enabling the next generation of embedded computer vision applications such as 3D cameras, autonomous navigation, event and pattern recognition and human-machine interaction.

"Computer and machine vision devices operate unnoticed to human perception by using near infrared light sources and sensors because NIR is not visible to the human eye. Silicon based image sensor, which is the dominant technology for visual imaging applications due to advantages in cost, power and scalability, is not sensitive to the near infrared spectrum and needs to be compensated by using relatively large pixel sizes to confine the resolution of the sensor that can fit in an embedded device," said Amit Mittra, CTO of Himax Imaging.

"With our breakthrough UltraSenseIR technology, Himax combines the advantages of our highly integrated, low power and low noise BSI sensor technologies with NIR and visible sensitivity in a very small 2.0-micron pixel size to enable high resolution computer vision and NIR imaging applications," Mittra continued.

The HM5530 consumes less than 140mW at 5.5MP operating at 30 frames per second over industry compliant MIPI CSI2 interface. The sensor timing supports frame synchronization to an external LED or laser diode light source, and can be programmed using a standard two wire serial interface. With engineering samples ready, Himax Imaging is collaborating with platform providers to provide integrated solutions for computer vision.

Realtime news

  • HTC expected to unveil HTC Vive 2 at CES 2017, says report

    IT + CE | 5min ago

  • Shipments of Surface Studio better than expected in 4Q16, say Taiwan makers

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:18

  • If Apple shifts production to US, most China supply chain makers will not follow, says report

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:15

  • Silicon wafer suppliers hike contract prices by 10% for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:14

  • TIT, Asahi Glass cooperate to offer new AMOLED material

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:13

  • Sumitomo Chemical to supply new OLED materials to JOLED, says Nikkan

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:11

  • China makers sell 19,600 robots in 1H16, says CRIA

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:09

  • Etron looks to new products for future growth

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:08

  • Digitimes Research: AT&T launches DirectTV Now

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:08

  • Huawei Technologies relocates data center in China

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:05

  • Genius Electronic Optical nets NT$0.8 per share for November

    Before Going to Press | Dec 27, 21:03

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link