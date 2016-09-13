Himax, Nuviz team up for HUD products

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 September 2016]

Taiwan-based fabless IC firm Himax Technologies has announced it is partnering with Nuviz to develop head-up display (HUD) products.

With its headquarters in the US and research team in Finland, Nuviz is a HUD provider for motorcycle helmets. Dedicating in the HUD sector for over 3 years, Nuviz has developed groundbreaking wearable products utilized by the motorcycling business. Under its partnership with Himax, Nuviz will incorporate Himax's LCOS microdisplays into its flagship product.

Himax indicated it is currently shipping Nuviz's customized displays for assembly in preparation of the company's pending product launch in the second half of 2016.

Himax claimed its LCOS microdisplay technology is the leading application for HUD and augmented reality (AR) devices. Its reflective LCOS display provides high-definition imaging and low-power consumption for a variety of AR and HUD applications. Himax's LCOS technology is also preferred for its durability and resistance to elements, particularly for exterior use such as Nuviz's model.

"Our LCOS team is currently working with dozens of companies and product designs set to launch in the coming months, and many more for the years ahead," said Himax president and CEO Jordan Wu. "After more than a decade of development of our LCOS display technologies, we believe it is the superior product for HUD applications for motorcyclists and automobiles and variety of other applications. Our LCOS solution has set the standard in the wearable marketplace which is leading us into an exciting new phase of our growth."

"This partnership with Himax underscores Nuviz's commitment to creating a superior product for motorcyclists around the world," said Jari Niemela, CEO of Nuviz. "Himax's LCOS microdisplays will play a key role in revolutionizing the riding experience as we deliver HUD technology and connected driving solutions to motorcycling."