Taipei, Tuesday, September 13, 2016 12:54 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
26°C
Himax, Nuviz team up for HUD products
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 September 2016]

Taiwan-based fabless IC firm Himax Technologies has announced it is partnering with Nuviz to develop head-up display (HUD) products.

With its headquarters in the US and research team in Finland, Nuviz is a HUD provider for motorcycle helmets. Dedicating in the HUD sector for over 3 years, Nuviz has developed groundbreaking wearable products utilized by the motorcycling business. Under its partnership with Himax, Nuviz will incorporate Himax's LCOS microdisplays into its flagship product.

Himax indicated it is currently shipping Nuviz's customized displays for assembly in preparation of the company's pending product launch in the second half of 2016.

Himax claimed its LCOS microdisplay technology is the leading application for HUD and augmented reality (AR) devices. Its reflective LCOS display provides high-definition imaging and low-power consumption for a variety of AR and HUD applications. Himax's LCOS technology is also preferred for its durability and resistance to elements, particularly for exterior use such as Nuviz's model.

"Our LCOS team is currently working with dozens of companies and product designs set to launch in the coming months, and many more for the years ahead," said Himax president and CEO Jordan Wu. "After more than a decade of development of our LCOS display technologies, we believe it is the superior product for HUD applications for motorcyclists and automobiles and variety of other applications. Our LCOS solution has set the standard in the wearable marketplace which is leading us into an exciting new phase of our growth."

"This partnership with Himax underscores Nuviz's commitment to creating a superior product for motorcyclists around the world," said Jari Niemela, CEO of Nuviz. "Himax's LCOS microdisplays will play a key role in revolutionizing the riding experience as we deliver HUD technology and connected driving solutions to motorcycling."

Realtime news

  • Entegris optimistic about equipment demand from Taiwan foundries

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 21:07

  • RiTdisplay to issue new shares to increase capital

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:45

  • Neo Solar Power sees decreased August revenues

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:45

  • Gemtek Technology August revenues up on month, down on year

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:44

  • Altek sees decreased August revenues

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:42

  • MSI partners with HTC to release VR One backpack

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:40

  • Focusing on silicon technologies will be the future road of Taiwan, says Stan Shih

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:39

  • Xiaomi Technology investigating smartphone explosion

    Before Going to Press | Sep 12, 20:37

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link