Himax expects 1Q17 revenues to fall up to 25%

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 16 February 2017]

LCD driver IC specialist Himax Technologies expects to post a revenue decrease of 18-25% sequentially in the first quarter of 2017, due mainly to seasonal factors such as fewer working days during the Lunar New Year.

Himax also attributed the less-optimistic outlook to the impact of a magnitude 5.6 quake that struck Tainan, southern Taiwan in early February on some customers' production and therefore its driver-IC shipments.

Himax expects to post a gross Margin of 23-24% and GAAP EPS of US$0.005-0.02 for the first quarter.

Himax reported revenues decreased 6.7% sequentially to US$203.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, due to a combination of factors including inventory adjustments at its large-size panel customers, a slowdown in smartphone demand in China, and falling revenues generated from its non-driver IC lines.

Nevertheless, Himax' revenues for fourth-quarter 2016 were in line with the company's guidance given in November 2016 of a 4-9% sequential decrease.

Himax' gross margin slid to 19.1% in the fourth quarter from 25.6% in the third, while GAAP net income fell 67.4% on quarter to US$4.4 million or US$0.026 per diluted ADS. Both results were below the company's guidance due to an additional inventory write-down.

Himax reported revenues of US$802.9 million for 2016, up 16.1%, while gross margin climbed 0.6pp on year to 24.2%. Of the company's revenues, small- and medium-size panel driver ICs accounted for 46% followed by large-size panel driver ICs with 34% and non-driver products with 20%.

Sales of Himax' large-size panel driver ICs increased 21.6% on year to US$272.9 million in 2016, while sales of its small- and medium-size panel driver ICs grew 9.8% to US$369 million. Meanwhile, sales of Himax' non-driver IC product line surged 22.6% on year to US$161 million.

"We continued to lead the market in major new driver IC technology trends, including higher display resolution, AMOLED and in-cell TDDI," said Himax president and CEO Jordan Wu. "We have collaborated closely with leading panel makers across China for AMOLED product development. On the TDDI front, we made volume shipments to a leading Chinese smartphone customer and were busy with design-in activities with Korean, Chinese and Taiwanese panel makers."

"Our non-driver businesses experienced tremendous growth during 2016, primarily driven by the LCOS and WLO businesses due to shipments to one of our leading AR device customers," Wu continued. "We also made solid progress in new territories such as 3D depth scanning, IoT and machine vision with our latest CIS and WLO products, evidenced by more design-ins and engagements with certain heavyweight partners."