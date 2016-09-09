MagnaChip begins volume production for Himax PWM ICs

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 9 September 2016]

MagnaChip Semiconductor has begun volume production for power management chips designed by Himax Technologies using MagnaChip's specialty 0.18-micron BCD process, according to the Korea-based analog and mixed-signal IC foundry specialist.

MagnaChip has been involved in Himax' PWM IC development. As a team, both MagnaChip and Himax are looking to expand their presence in the PWM IC field. "The collaboration follows a similar joint development effort based on MagnaChip's mature and highly reliable BCD process technology with a major US fabless company," MagnaChip indicated in a statement.

MagnaChip provides Himax various process technology options and third-party intellectual property (IP). Volume production commenced approximately one year after the tape-out stage, MagnaChip said.

MagnaChip added it is now engaged in a second product development project with Himax.