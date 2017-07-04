Taiwan proposes 8-year infrastructure development program

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

The Taiwan government has proposed a tentative 8-year (2017-2024) Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program to create economic growth potential and accelerate industrial transformation through domestic investment, in a bid to lay a sound basis for national development over the next three decades.

The program covers five main areas: green energy and digital infrastructure which are mainly intended to speed up industrial transformation, creation of aquatic environments and urban-rural development aimed to improve quality of life, and mass rapid transit (MRT) systems intended to be green transportation systems.

The development program is estimated to entail a total budget of NT$882.49 billion (US$29.08 billion) of government investment which will drive total related investment of NT$1.78 billion by the public and private sectors.

The total budget consists of NT$24.32 billion earmarked for developing green energy, NT$46.07 billion for establishing andd expanding digital infrastructure, NT$250.77 billion for creating aquatic environments, NT$424.13 billion for constructing local MRT systems, and NT$137.20 billion for urban-rural development.