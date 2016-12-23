Taipei, Friday, December 23, 2016 14:56 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
20°C
Sigurd budgets NT$1.6 billion for 2017 capex
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 23 December 2016]

Testing company Sigurd Microelectronics plans to budget NT$1.61 billion (US$50.2 million) in capital expenditures for 2017 to mainly replace equipment and expand production capacity, according to a resolution passed by the company's board of directors.

Sigurd previously revised upward its capex for 2016 to NT$1.72 billion from the originally-set NT$800 million. The additional capex will be utilized for making new equipment purchases and expanding production capacity, the company said.

Sigurd posted revenues of NT$5.27 billion for the first 11 months of 2016, rising 13.8% from a year ago.

Sigurd specializes in testing services for logic ICs and radio-frequency chips, and has stepped into the analog chip and power management IC fields after completing its acquisition of fellow testing company Test-Serv (TSI) earlier in 2016.

