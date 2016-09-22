Backend firms seeing tight supply

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 September 2016]

IC backend houses have recently seen their supply fall short of demand as their delivery times have extended to more than two weeks, up from 4-7 days, according to industry sources.

Chip suppliers are increasingly demanded by their downstream clients to deliver a large volume of chips in September and October, the sources indicated. The pull-in of orders has led to insufficient available capacities at backend services providers, the sources said.

A pull-in of short lead-time orders has also disrupted backend houses' production for orders already scheduled, according to sources at Taiwan-based LCD driver IC firms. Channel and brand device customers have all rushed to place chip orders for delivery by October, resulting in this unusually tight supply situation, the sources said.

Backend houses are unlikely to see their tight supply ease until the middle of November, the sources noted.