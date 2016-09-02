Taipei, Friday, September 2, 2016 12:49 (GMT+8)
Demand from Taiwan chipmakers brisk, says Namics
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 2 September 2016]

Demand from Taiwan-based Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) and other chipmakers has been strong, according to Japan-based Namics, which supplies key materials in the manufacturing of semiconductors. A pull-in of orders from Taiwan's semiconductor industry will boost sales generated from the region as a proportion of company revenues.

Taiwan is set to account for 50% of Namics' total revenues by the end of 2016 compared with the current 30%, said Namics general manager Eric Teng. Orders from Taiwan are set to rise in the second half of the year, buoyed mainly by strong demand for package-on-package (PoP) and flip-chip packaging, Teng noted.

Namics' Taiwan factory, which began operations at the end of 2013, specializes in the production of non-conductive materials. The factory will start providing the manufacture of conductive materials later in the second half of 2016, Teng indicated.

In addition, demand for power semiconductors is promising. The power-IC sector increased 20.5% during 2009-2014, while the overall semiconductor market grew only 3-4%, Teng said. Growth of the power-IC segment will continue to outpace that of the overall IC sector in the next five years, Teng indicated.

Namics was founded in 1947 specializing in the manufacture of conductive and insulating materials. Namics is the world's largest supplier of underfill materials with clients including ASE, Amkor and SPIL, and also supplies plastic packaging materials to driver-IC backend specialists including Chipbond and ChipMOS.

