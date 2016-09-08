Taipei, Thursday, September 8, 2016 16:52 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
26°C
Samsung lowering foundry quotes to vie for orders
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 8 September 2016]

Samsung has cut its foundry quotes to vie for new orders particularly for LCD driver ICs, power management ICs and CMOS image sensors, according to industry sources.

Samsung is also looking to snatch orders from its foundry rivals' second-tier customers by offering prices much lower than competitors, said the sources. Small- and medium-size fabless IC firms particularly those in China have become the target customers of Samsung's foundry business.

Samsung intends to bring in new customers to offset its loss of orders for Apple's A10 chips, the sources noted. Despite the loss of orders from Apple, Samsung has obtained 14nm and 10nm chip orders from Qualcomm, as well as orders from AMD and Nvidia, the sources said.

Samsung currently has three wafer fabs to provide foundry services – one 8-inch fab (S1) and two 12-inch fabs (S2 and S3). Monthly capacity at its 8-inch facility is estimated at about 190,000 units, while the combined 12-inch fab capacity reaches 135,000-140,000 units per month.

Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link