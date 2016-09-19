Acer pushing 4 major product lines for notebook market, says paper

EDN, September 19; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 19 September 2016]

Acer has re-organized its consumer notebook product lines adding two new series: Swift and Spin, in addition to its existing Aspire and Switch series. With the four major product lines, Acer is looking to further expand its presence in the notebook market, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Acer recently announced an ultra-thin notebook with a thickness of 9.98mm, but instead of branding it under the Aspire series, the company created the Swift series.

Jerry Kao, general manager of Acer's IT products business division pointed out that the Swift series is meant for ultra-thin products, while Spin is created for rotatable devices, and Switch is for detachable models. Traditional notebooks will remain under the Aspire brand.

Acer is aggressively preparing notebooks with sizes covering 11.6-inch to 15.6-inch, hoping to satisfy demand from different consumers, said the paper.