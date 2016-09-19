US fab-tool book-to-bill ratio stays above parity, says SEMI

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 19 September 2016]

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted a book-to-bill ratio of 1.03 in August 2016, having been above parity for nine months in a row, according to the latest data compiled by SEMI.

North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers received US$1.75 billion in orders in August, down 2.3% from the prior month's US$1.80 billion, but 5.0% higher than the US$1.67 billion posted in August 2015.

The three-month average of worldwide billings reached US$1.71 billion in August. The billings figure is approximately the same as the revised billings level of US$1.71 billion in July, but 8.4% above the August 2015 billings level of US$1.58 billion.

"The book-to-bill ratio has been at or above parity since December of last year with current monthly bookings and billings levels at US$1.7 billion," said Denny McGuirk, president and CEO of SEMI. "Given the current data trends, North American equipment suppliers are clearly benefiting from strong investments by device manufacturers in the second half of the year."