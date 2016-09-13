Taipei, Wednesday, September 14, 2016 14:54 (GMT+8)
Entegris optimistic about equipment demand from Taiwan foundries
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 September 2016]

Taiwan-based IC foundries including TSMC and UMC will continue to build additional capacity and advance their technologies for a larger pie of the foundry space, which will further buoy sales at Entegris, according to Bertrand Loy, CEO and president for the provider of critical products and materials used in advanced high-technology manufacturing.

Taiwan has accounted for as high as 25% of Entegris' total revenues, said Loy, adding that the proportion will expand further in the future.

Loy indicated Entegris is among the semiconductor materials suppliers striving to develop new products to enable breakthrough innovations in the chip industry. As the industry faces challenges on how to extend Moore's law, chipmaking equipment and materials suppliers will continue to play an important role in their customers' innovation, Loy said.

Loy also commented that China's semiconductor industry is set to grow robustly in terms of production capacity, buoyed by international chip vendors' new fab investments locally, and China's local chipmakers' capacity expansions.

Intel's upgrade of its Dalian fab, Globalfoundries' new 12-inch fab in Chongqing, Samsung's 3D NAND capacity expansion at its Xian plant, and both TSMC's and UMC's new 12-inch fabs in China will drive China's semiconductor industry growth over the next five years, Loy said. Entegris already has partnerships with many of these firms, Loy added.

Meanwhile, with support from their government, China's local firms such as SMIC are gearing up for new fab establishment and capacity build-up, Loy identified. Entegris is still evaluating related business opportunities, Loy said.

Headquartered in the US, Entegris has a total of 3,500 employees with 280 stationed in Taiwan. Entegris has six locations in Taiwan for manufacturing, R&D and engineering services.

