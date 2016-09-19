China market: Oppo still ramping up component, panel orders, say sources

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 19 September 2016]

China-based smartphone vendor Oppo, which had its shipments impeded partially by tight supply of flat panels recently, has continued to ramp up its orders for parts and components, particularly panel products, as it still aims to ship 100 million smartphones in 2016, according to sources from Taiwan's handset supply chain.

Buoyed by increasing orders, panel makers, including Truly Opto-Electronics, BOE Technology and Japan Display, have seen their shipments grow at a fast pace recently, said the sources. Oppo previously purchased AMOLED panels mainly from Samsung Display.

The tight supply of AMOLED panels has forced Oppo to expand its supplier list for panel products to include Japan Display, the sources added.

Panels purchased from Japan Display will be used for production of the vendor's newly released Oppo R9km, a variant of its Oppo R9 family product, indicated the sources.

Shipments of the Oppo R9, which features fast charging and high-end camera specifications, are expected to reach 15 million units alone in 2016, the sources estimated.