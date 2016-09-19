Taipei, Monday, September 19, 2016 16:57 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
25°C
China market: Oppo still ramping up component, panel orders, say sources
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 19 September 2016]

China-based smartphone vendor Oppo, which had its shipments impeded partially by tight supply of flat panels recently, has continued to ramp up its orders for parts and components, particularly panel products, as it still aims to ship 100 million smartphones in 2016, according to sources from Taiwan's handset supply chain.

Buoyed by increasing orders, panel makers, including Truly Opto-Electronics, BOE Technology and Japan Display, have seen their shipments grow at a fast pace recently, said the sources. Oppo previously purchased AMOLED panels mainly from Samsung Display.

The tight supply of AMOLED panels has forced Oppo to expand its supplier list for panel products to include Japan Display, the sources added.

Panels purchased from Japan Display will be used for production of the vendor's newly released Oppo R9km, a variant of its Oppo R9 family product, indicated the sources.

Shipments of the Oppo R9, which features fast charging and high-end camera specifications, are expected to reach 15 million units alone in 2016, the sources estimated.

Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link