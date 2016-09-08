Taipei, Thursday, September 8, 2016 12:52 (GMT+8)
MediaTek posts record August revenues
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 8 September 2016]

Mobile SoC specialist MediaTek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$25.87 billion (US$827.9 million) for August 2016, up 4.2% sequentially and 36.1% on year. The monthly results were also a record high.

Strong demand from Oppo and other China-based smartphone vendors buoyed MediaTek's August sales, according to market watchers. The company is expected to enjoy another month of record revenues in September, said the watchers.

MediaTek generated revenues of NT$72.53 billion in the second quarter of 2016 - a record high. The company expects to post NT$78.3-84 billion in third-quarter revenues, 8-16% higher than the prior quarter's levels.

In addition to its brisk SoC shipments for smartphones, MediaTek has expanded its client portfolio in the tablet field with new orders placed by Asustek Computer for the Asus ZenPad 3S 10. MediaTek's SoCs are also being adopted in Microsoft's Xbox One S for wireless connectivity.

