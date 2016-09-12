Taipei, Monday, September 12, 2016 14:53 (GMT+8)
Smartphone shipments grow 3% on year in Indonesia in 2Q16, says IDC
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 12 September 2016]

Total smartphone shipments in the Indonesia market recorded a moderate 3% on-year and 22% on-quarter growth in the second quarter of 2016, according to IDC. Growth was a seasonal increase due to Ramadan, with vendors increasing supply in order to cope with demand.

Samsung Electronics ranked as the top smartphone vendor in the market with a 26% share in the second quarter, followed by Oppo 19%, Asustek Computer 9%, Advan 8% and Lenovo 6%, IDC said.

"Samsung and Oppo were actively promoting big marketing campaigns in retail channels. Oppo added more weight to its success in the last couple of quarters by appointing brand ambassadors which were popular among Indonesians," says Reza Haryo, senior market analyst, Client Devices.

The increased marketing activities by vendors, as well as with locals looking to upgrade their mobile phones due to improvements in their lifestyles, have spurred demand for phones in the US$100-US$150 price band.

Shipments of 4G enabled devices grew 37% sequentially in the second quarter and made up slightly over 58% of smartphone shipments.

The bulk of 4G smartphone shipments were priced at US$100-US$150, coming mainly from global and China-based vendors, such as Samsung and Lenovo. In order to compete, local vendors including Advan and Smartfren, have launched models costing less than US$50.

Meanwhile, smartphone shipments via telecom operators rose 166% on quarter and those online also increased 71% on quarter. Models with display sizes ranging 5.5- to 5.-7-inch and a rear camera of 8-13-megapixel grew 42% sequentially in the second quarter.

