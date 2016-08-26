Taipei, Friday, August 26, 2016 20:59 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
Asustek to struggle to reach 2016 smartphone shipment target
Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 26 August 2016]

Asustek Computer will struggle to attain its revised goal of shipping 25 million smartphones in 2016 due to strong competition it faces from local vendors in China, as well as from China- and India-based vendors in India, according to industry sources.

The company lowered its 2016 shipment target from 30 million units to 25 million units in February due to a delay in launch of new models.

Having just begun ramping up shipments of its new ZenFone 3 series products in August, the primary goal of Asustek's smartphone business units is now to pursue profits rather than to achieve its shipment target, company CEO Jerry Shen said at its latest investors conference held recently.

Judging from lower than expected performance in the China and India markets, and having shipped only eight million smartphones in the first half of 2016, Asustek is expected to be able to ship up to or slightly over 20 million smartphones in the year, the sources estimated.

Along with Samsung Electronics and Apple, Asustek has seen its share in the China market continue to decline due to keen competition from local vendors including Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi Technology and Lenovo, indicated the sources.

While Asustek has been able to ramp up its shipments in India since the beginning of 2016, shipments from local and China-based brands however have been growing at a pace faster than Asustek's, commented the sources.

Asustek shipped two million smartphones in India in 2015 and aims to ramp up shipments to three million in 2016.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Display panels for wearable devices
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link