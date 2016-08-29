Taipei, Monday, August 29, 2016 16:48 (GMT+8)
Pegatron denies China Labor Watch charges of violating Apple-set maximum working hours
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 29 August 2016]

China Labor Watch published a report on August 24 in which it accused ODM Pegatron of having workers at its factory in Shanghai, eastern China, work more than 80 hours a week, far exceeding the weekly maximum of 60 hours set by Apple (the factory undertakes OEM production of iPhone). Pegatron has denied the accusations.

According to China Labor Watch, a worker at the factory worked 109 overtime hours in March 2016 and recorded a total working time of 293 hours in the month. In addition, trainees cannot work overtime according to regulations, but Pegatron hired a large number of trainees and allowed them to work 80 hours in total a week, China Labor Watch noted.

Pegatron offers training and appropriate protection for all of workers and electronically records on and off duty times, the company said. Currently, over 95% of all workers at the factory work for no more than 60 hours and up to six days a week, Pegatron indicated. Pegatron offers a basic wage rate higher than the minimum wage rate specified by the local government, the company emphasized. Pegatron has appropriated an office for the factory's labor union to facilitate workers' access to the union, the company added.

