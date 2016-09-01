AMD discloses amendment to deal with Globalfoundries

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 1 September 2016]

AMD has entered into a long-term amendment to its wafer-supply agreement with Globalfoundries for the period from January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2020, according to the fabless chipmaker.

The amendment to the deal applicable to AMD's microprocessors, graphics chips and semi-custom products establishes a comprehensive framework for technology collaboration between AMD and Globalfoundries for the 7nm technology node, and provides AMD with the flexibility to manufacture certain products with another wafer foundry. The amendment also sets annual wafer purchase targets from 2016 through the end of 2020, fixed wafer prices for 2016, and a framework for yearly wafer pricing, according to AMD.

AMD disclosed in partial consideration for these rights, it will make a US$100 million cash payment to Globalfoundries paid in installments beginning in the fourth quarter of 2016 through third-quarter 2017. AMD also agreed to make quarterly payments to Globalfoundries beginning in 2017 based on the volume of certain wafers purchased from another wafer foundry.

AMD expects to book a one-time accounting charge in the third quarter of 2016 of approximately US$335 million. The amount includes the US$100 million cash payment it will make to Globalfoundries, and US$235 million for the value of a warrant to Mubadala Development Company's West Coast Hitech to purchase 75 million AMD shares at US$5.98 each. The warrant may be exercised in whole or in part prior to February 29, 2020, according to AMD.

"The five-year amendment further strengthens our strategic manufacturing relationship with Globalfoundries while providing AMD with increased flexibility to build our high-performance product roadmap with additional foundries in the 14nm and 7nm technology nodes," said Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO.

Globalfoundries' Fab 8 in Malta, New York is playing a significant role in providing leading-edge capacity for AMD's graphics and processor products, including the recently-launched AMD Radeon Polaris GPUs and upcoming "Zen"-based processors.