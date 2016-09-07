Quanta Storage pushing robotic arm products for different applications

Ninelu Tu, Taipei, Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 September 2016]

Taiwan-based IT manufacturers including Delta Electronics, Quanta Storage, a subsidiary of Quanta Computer, Foxnum, a subsidiary of Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) and Compal Electronics, showcased their latest innovations during Taipei International Industrial Automation 2016, and Quanta Storage is currently looking to push its robotic arm products into different applications.

Quanta Storage's robotic arms are all made in house with components and technologies including server motor, server controller and image sensing applications all developed by Quanta Storage's R&D team.

Since Quanta Storage's robotic arm has an integrated controller with motor, and image data can also be computed by the same industrial PC, the company's robotic arm solution has a smaller size than most other available products on the market.

So far, most of Quanta Storage's robotic arms are used internally in the Quanta Group and only a small volume are used at other companies' production lines.

Quanta Storage's products have also attracted demand from several traditional manufacturing players.

Currently, Quanta Storage is not interested in obtaining a large volume of orders, but would like to push the products into many different applications and industries to expand its client base and technologies.