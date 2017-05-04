Quanta Storage nets NT$0.25 per share for 1Q17

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 4 May 2017]

Quanta Storage has reported first-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues of NT$1.91 billion (US$63 million), growing 3.65% on year, net operating profit of NT$203.3 million, up 184.34%, net profit of NT$70.8 million, down 24.03%, and net EPS of NT$0.25.

The strong growth in the company’s net operating profit was mainly driven by its robot and own-brand solid state drive (SSD) businesses. The phasing out of the optical disc drive (ODD) business also helped improve the profits.

However, the appreciation of the Taiwan currency has created some impacts to the company’s profits and the issue is expected to continue in the second quarter.

Quanta Storage’s robots have already been used by its parent company Quanta Computer, while Pegatron Technology and Wistron also reportedly have been testing them at their production lines. However, Quanta Storage declined to comment on its orders or clients.

Quanta Storage’s SSDs are mainly focusing on the enterprise and datacenter server markets and the company has been aggressively looking to obtain orders from Internet service providers such as Google, Amazon and Facebook.