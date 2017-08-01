BenQ Materials reports earnings for 1H17

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 1 August 2017]

Polarizer maker BenQ Materials has reported net profits of NT$229 million (US$7.584 million) or NT$0.71 per share on revenues of NT$5.748 billion for the first half of 2017.

The company said that it is guardedly optimistic about its sales performance in the third quarter as it has begun shipping polarizers to new clients in Korea for production of TV and IT products.

As a result, the company is expected to see its revenues rebound in the third quarter from a low of NT$2.669 billion recorded a quarter earlier. Second-quarter revenues were down 13.3% sequentially from the previous quarter.

Polarizer shipments to Korea are expected to gain momentum in the fourth quarter, driving up revenues for the quarter, the company added.

Meanwhile, the company has promoted its vice president Ray Liu to serve as its new president effective on August 1, replacing incumbent ZC Chen, who will continue to serve as chairman and CEO.

BneQ Materials new president Ray Liu

Photo: Company