Formosa Epitaxy to lay off 300 workers
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 September 2016]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Formosa Epitaxy will lay off 300 employees at the end of September, according to its parent company, Epistar.

The administration of the Hsinchu Science Park indicated the maker had notified it of the voluntary layoff plan in June 2016.

Epistar in 2014 acquired a 100% stake in Formosa Epitaxy and in LED chip maker Huga Optotech. In order to integrate resources to reduce production cost and improve efficiency, Epistar in late June 2016 decided to merge with the two wholly-owned subsidiaries on September 29, 2016, with Epistar to be the surviving company.

Viewing that LED chip prices had kept falling due to oversupply since second-half 2015, Epistar shut down Formosa Epitaxy's LED wafer production lines in late May 2016 and offered two choices to the employees concerned: either relocation to Epistar's factories or voluntary layoff. Consequently, about 90 employees chose voluntary layoff.

According to industry sources, the 300 Formosa Epitaxy employees are leaving in the latest layoff plan possibly because Epistar will further shut down Formosa Epitaxy's remaining wafer lines after the merger.

While Epistar has reduced its production capacity by suspending some MOCVD sets to cope with LED chip oversupply, the company has received booming orders for AlGaInP LED chips since second-quarter 2016. Currently, Epistar has obtained orders for such LED chips with shipments scheduled through the end of 2016.

In order to hike AlGaInP LED chip production capacity, Epistar has modified seven MOCVD sets to specifically produce AlGaInP LED chips and will modify another 13 as well as recruit more than 100 engineers and workers by the end of 2016.

