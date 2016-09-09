Taipei, Friday, September 9, 2016 14:52 (GMT+8)
Everlight Electronics August revenues hit 22-month high
MOPS, September 9; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 September 2016]

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics on September 8 reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.742 billion (US$86.5 million), the highest monthly level since November 2014, with growth of 20.95% on month and 17.42% on year, and NT$19.107 billion for January-August, rising 1.16% on year.

According to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report, Everlight is the largest supplier of LED flash modules to the major smartphone vendors except Apple, especially China-based ones.

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has also reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.216 billion for August, increasing 1.60% on month and 15.43% on year, and NT$17.010 billion for January-August, slipping 2.50% on year.

