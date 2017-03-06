Smartphone distributor Senao sees earnings up 24% in 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 6 March 2017]

Smartphone and consumer electronics products distributor Senao International has reported net profits of NT$997 million (US$32.2 million) for 2016, increasing 24% from a year earlier. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$4.02 for the year.

The company posted revenues of NT$34.09 billion in 2016, down 4% from the previous year. Gross margin for 2016 stood at 13.38% compared to 13.03% of a year earlier.

Senao has said it will focus on promoting O2O business in 2017 as part of its efforts to integrate and improve its channel operations.

The company generated revenues of NT$3.017 billion in January, down 0.5% from a year earlier.

The company's stock price edged down NT$0.10 to finish at NT$53.80 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 3 session.