Taipei, Friday, August 18, 2017 17:20 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Mirle seeing order backlog swell, says report
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 18 August 2017]

Semiconductor and LCD panel equipment supplier Mirle Automation has seen its backlog of orders exceeding NT$10 billion (US$329.7 million), according to a recent Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Among the orders, more than NT$7 billion worth of orders was placed by a single customer for panel manufacturing automation systems, the report said cited Mirle as saying.

Mirle in a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) said that the company has in recent years expanded its panel production automation equipment business, and confirmed more than NT$7 billion worth of orders from one panel maker.

Mirle saw its July revenues climb to a record high of NT$1.075 billion. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through July came to NT$6.44 billion, rising 26.6% on year.

Mirle posted revenues of NT$2.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, up 9.7% sequentially and hitting a record high.

WCIT 2017
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link