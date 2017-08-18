Mirle seeing order backlog swell, says report

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 18 August 2017]

Semiconductor and LCD panel equipment supplier Mirle Automation has seen its backlog of orders exceeding NT$10 billion (US$329.7 million), according to a recent Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Among the orders, more than NT$7 billion worth of orders was placed by a single customer for panel manufacturing automation systems, the report said cited Mirle as saying.

Mirle in a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) said that the company has in recent years expanded its panel production automation equipment business, and confirmed more than NT$7 billion worth of orders from one panel maker.

Mirle saw its July revenues climb to a record high of NT$1.075 billion. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through July came to NT$6.44 billion, rising 26.6% on year.

Mirle posted revenues of NT$2.8 billion in the second quarter of 2017, up 9.7% sequentially and hitting a record high.