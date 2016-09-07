Chunghwa Picture Tubes ship 35.59 million small- to medium-size panels in August

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 September 2016]

Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) shipped 35.59 million small- to medium-size TFT-LCD panels in August, increasing 0.5% on month and 12.3% on year, according to the company.

In addition, CPT shipped 63,000 large-size panels in August, decreasing 5.4% on month and 3.2% on year. The company has fully utilized production capacities at two 4.5th-generation (4.5G) factories and a 6G one and obtained orders with shipments scheduled through the end of 2016.

CPT on September 6 reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.440 billion (US$108 million) for August, growing 8.68% on month but slipping 15.03% on year, and those of NT$25.727 billion for January-August, dipping 20.19% on year.

Giantplus Technology, CPT's subsidiary maker of small- to medium-size panels and LCD modules, also on September 6 reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.033 billion (US$32.6 million) for August, rising 10.63% on month and 7.34% on year, and those of NT$7.665 billion for January-August, growing 5.69% on year.

