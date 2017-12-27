MOSFET chip maker Excelliance MOS to debut on Taiwan OTC market

Cage Chao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

MOSFET and power management (PWM) IC designer Excelliance MOS will debut on Taiwan's OTC securities market in January 2018 at an initial unit price of NT$50 (US$1.672). The company is upbeat about its revenue and profit performances for 2018, particularly due to strong market demand for MOSFET chips from the consumer electronics, IoT and automotive electronics sectors, according to company sources.

Excelliance MOS maintains power components, MOSFET chips and PWM chips as its main product lines, providing customers with one-stop buying services covering chip supply and overall power supply systems, with its products well received among vendors of PC, notebook and consumer electronic goods in Taiwan and China, the sources said.

In 2017, the company has successfully ventured its MOSFET and PWM IC solutions into business-use notebook models, enabling its revenues for the first 11 months of the year to shoot up 68% on year to NT$935 million (US$31.24 million).

Bolstered by continued increases in orders for both kinds of chips from Taiwan notebook makers such as Quanta Computer, Compal Electronics, Winstron and Micro-Star International (MSI), the company expects its revenues to grow impressively in 2018.

The company has also enjoyed stable orders from China makers of consumer electronics and household electrical appliances, such as Xiaomi, Sunwoda and Da-Jiang Innovations (DJI), for MOSFET and PWM chips. It is also optimistic it will see significant expansions in shipments of non-PC MOSFET and PWM chips to China.

The company has reported consolidated revenues of NT$717 million for the first three quarters of 2017, with net earnings of NT$83.94 million for an EPS of NT$2.71. Its gross margin stood at 30.9% in the third quarter, apparently higher than the industry average, according to company sources.